Wilma Louise Webster Fenwick, 90, of Grand Ronde died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her home.



She was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Klamath Falls, the daughter of Louis and Freda Holzhauser Webster. She grew up in Dorris, Calif. On June 29, 1949, she married Richard Earl Fenwick, who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2000.



Wilma and Richard maintained multiple business throughout the years, including Frosty Freeze, The Red Barn and the Star Inn Motel & RV Park. On her own, she had The Kracker Box Gift Shop and was a Mary Kay salesperson. She was involved in the community with Rotary (past president), Dorris Chamber of Commerce (past president), Dorris Women's Club, Dorris VFW Auxiliary, and Dorris City Council.



She moved to Grand Ronde in 1997 and was active with Grand Ronde elder activities. She loved to play bridge, garden, make things pretty and paint.



She is survived by her son Richard and grandchildren Sarah Fairchild and Michael Fenwick. Also surviving is her sister Leiah Strubble and Beverly Webster. She was preceded in death by a daughter April in 1970. the



A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, March 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Elder Meal Site in Grand Ronde. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.