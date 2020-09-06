Alice Greer Miller
June 3, 1929 - September 4, 2020
Alice Greer Miller, age 91, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., a daughter of the late John F. and Anna Gentry Greer. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Wayne Greer
Mrs. Miller was a faithful member of Woodlawn Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. She enjoyed baking, sewing and spending time with family. She enjoyed traveling on numerous trips with her siblings. She worked as a seamstress for several years before retiring and helping to raise her granddaughters and nephews, whom she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Julian S. Miller of Bluff City, Tenn.; daughter, Debbie Miller Caffey and husband Bill of Bluff City; granddaughters, Sarah McIlwain and husband Doug of Savannah, Ga. and Anna Pierce and husband Jonathan of Jonesborough, Tenn.; great-granddaughters, Vivian Alice and Imogen Pierce; three sisters, Wilma Greer and Ethel Morefield of Laurel Bloomery and Iris Greer of Mountain City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1400 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Miller and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.