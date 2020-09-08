Betty "Marie" Draper JonesMay 23, 1929 - September 5, 2020Betty "Marie" Draper Jones was born on May 23, 1929. Marie was softly and gently called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, September 5, 2020.Marie had a career spanning over 40 years in nursing in Bristol, Tenn./Va.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Jones; parents Elmer Lee and Helen Draper; brothers, J.A. Ernest Draper, Lee Roy Draper and Douglas Draper and great granddaughter, Willow Fae Mahaffey.Marie is survived by her sons, Kyle "David" Jones and his wife, Connie of Blountville, Tenn., George E. Jones and his wife, Beverly of Bristol, Tenn., Tony L. Jones and his wife, Melinda of Blountville, Tenn.; daughter, Pamela K. Mahaffey and her husband Ed of Kingsport, Tenn.; sisters, Martha Wilkerson of Kingsport, Tenn., Gloria Ake of Arlington, Texas, Linda Pritchett of Ellijay, Ga., Sandra Hill of Indian Wells, Calif.; brothers, David Draper of Kingsport, Tenn. and Garry Draper of Chattanooga, Tenn.Known as "Nannie", she is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bambi Rush, Buffy Allen, Jennifer Ramsey, Russ Mahaffey, Daniel Mahaffey, Alex Mahaffey, and Andrea Jones; nine great-grandchildren, Erica Jackson, Kelsie Allen, Elijah Allen, Aubrey Allen, Brody Allen, Dilyn Mahaffey, Gray Mahaffey, Harper Mahaffey and Gunnar Mahaffey.Marie leaves behind several special nieces and nephews, and a dear friend, Janice Lambert.The family would like to thank the caring staff of Amdeisys Hospice, especially Rebecca, Tom and Tiffany.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery 2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN. 37617. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. with Kyle David Jones and Pastor George E. Jones officiating.Pallbearers will be Kyle "David Jones, George E. Jones, Tony L. Jones, Russ Mahaffey, Alex Mahaffey, Gray Mahaffey and Ed Mahaffey.East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Betty "Marie" Draper Jones.