Betty Sue Warren Watson
April 16, 1939 - September 10, 2020
Betty Sue Warren Watson peacefully left this earth on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1939, to the late Paul and Lucille Leonard Warren. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Virginia.
Betty was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for many years at Bristol Regional Medical Center as a patient escort and was a former fundraiser chair. She owned and operated The Attic in downtown Bristol for several years.
Betty will be remembered for her delicious, home-cooked family meals she prepared for holidays. She was always dressed for the occasion, and her distinctive laugh was one of her best accessories. She enjoyed decorating, entertaining, and was well-known for her Christmas parties in her home. She was only open to one opinion, which was her own. For many years, Betty and Joe could frequently be spotted at Bella's visiting with friends, and Betty would also be enjoying her evening glass of chardonnay. She spent many evenings throughout the years celebrating with the ladies of the Birthday Club. She had a huge heart for animals, and she especially loved cats. There are so many fond memories of Betty/Mom/Mama Betty, and her presence will be missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Watson; sister, Loretta Ann Warren Morrell; and adopted son, Jairo Ramirez.
She is lovingly remembered by her children, Joey D. Watson and wife, Tammy, and Joyce Anne Icenhour and husband, Tim; three grandchildren, Joshua Watson, Chelsi Watson Moore and husband, Greg, and Luke Icenhour; great-grandchildren, Paisley Moore and Saylor Moore; her sister, Penny Hawk; her adopted daughter, Cida Valente; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Virginian Golf Club from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Betty's love for animals, the family requests that donations be made to the Bristol Humane Society in her memory.
