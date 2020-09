Betty Warren WatsonApril 16, 1939 - September 10, 2020Betty Warren Watson, age 81, of Bristol, Va., peacefully left this earth on September 10, 2020.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at The Virginia Golf Club from 4 until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Betty's love for animals, the family request that donations be made to the Bristol Humane Society in her memory.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620