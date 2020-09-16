1/
Carmen Jones Haines
1969 - 2020
Carmen Jones Haines

September 10, 1969 - September 13, 2020

Carmen Jones Haines, age 51, of Riner, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was a member of the Sidney United Methodist Church and President of Sidney United Methodist Church Women. Carmen was a former employee of the Salvation Army.

She was preceded in death by her father, William R. "Bucky" Jones; paternal grandparents, Belt and Okla Jones; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Hazel Greene.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steve Haines of Riner; her mother, Pauline Jones of Bristol; her sister, Melanie Austin (Mike) of Kingsport, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Judy Haines of Radford; brother-in-law, William Haines (Hailey) of Christiansburg; nephew, Sherwood Haines of Christiansburg; niece, Adalyn Haines of Christiansburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Our thanks to Dr. DeEtta Ray and staff of the NRV Heart Clinic for their care of Carmen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

Flowers will be appreciated or donations to Sidney UMC, 5333 Pineywoods Road, Riner, VA 24149.

The Haines family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Radford, Virginia

Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mullins Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mullins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA 24141
540-639-2456
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
September 15, 2020
Carmen was such a sweet person, and always smiling. We send our love and sympathy.
Love Gary and Mary
Gary and Mary Gibson
Family
September 15, 2020
Pauline, Melanie and Steve so sorry for your loss. Will be praying for all of you.
Pat McClure
Friend
September 15, 2020
Carmen was one of my best friends for years and a major source of comfort to me after I lost my parents. She will live on in my heart and memories.
Ellie B.
Friend
September 15, 2020
Melanie, I'm sorry to hear about your sister's passing. I don't find any words to sooth the soul at times like this except that I am keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Samantha Forbes
Friend
September 15, 2020
Steve,

I am very sorry to hear of Carmen's passing. Prayers for you and all your loved ones.
Beth Lucas
September 15, 2020
Steve and family,

We are absolutely heartbroken to hear this news. Carmen was such a sweet person and and so special to my parents - they loved her very much. Her passing will be a great loss to the Sidney Community. Much love and prayers for you all.

Beth and Rick
September 15, 2020
ALL of us at Sidney United Methodist witnessed a MIRACLE in Carmen after that first heart surgery. We knew it too when she walked back in the church. In bible study one night she testified and shared how she got thru that hospital stay. Carmen's FAITH in our LORD never wavered. Carmen was so brave, such a fighter to come back from that. I shall miss so many things about Carmen but loved her sharp wit the most! I loved the banter between her and Steve. Steve would say something and Carmen always had a quick wit comeback for him. She made us laugh so much in church. Even though we know GOD has another plan for her now, we all will feel the loss of sweet Carmen! We love you Steve! We will see her again some sweet day!
All our Love,
Kevin and Shelia Crowe
Kevin and Shelia Crowe
Friend
September 14, 2020
Steve, so sorry for your loss. Carmen was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Brent & Lisa Noell
Friend
September 14, 2020
Steve, Pauline, Melanie & family members: please know each of you are in our thoughts & prayers. We pray that God will help all your memories with her to comfort you during this time. Much Christian love.
Diana & Richard Dailey
Friend
September 14, 2020
So very sorry the loss - we’ll miss her
Mike & Marjorie
