ALL of us at Sidney United Methodist witnessed a MIRACLE in Carmen after that first heart surgery. We knew it too when she walked back in the church. In bible study one night she testified and shared how she got thru that hospital stay. Carmen's FAITH in our LORD never wavered. Carmen was so brave, such a fighter to come back from that. I shall miss so many things about Carmen but loved her sharp wit the most! I loved the banter between her and Steve. Steve would say something and Carmen always had a quick wit comeback for him. She made us laugh so much in church. Even though we know GOD has another plan for her now, we all will feel the loss of sweet Carmen! We love you Steve! We will see her again some sweet day!

All our Love,

Kevin and Shelia Crowe

