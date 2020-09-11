1/1
Champ Gaither
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Champ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Champ Gaither

Lawrence Dwight "Champ" Gaither Jr., 79, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville, following a lengthy illness.

Champ was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Lawrence Dwight Gaither Sr. and Kathryn Atwell Gaither. He was a 1958 graduate of Statesville High School, where he won a state championship in wrestling, which coined the nickname "Champ" for the rest of his life. He was retired from JC Penney Warehouse, after 43 years, and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. He loved his family, playing golf, sports, especially watching UNC Tarheel Basketball.

He is survived by a daughter, Alisa Gaither Medich (Mark) of Statesville; son, Todd Gaither of Statesville; granddaughter, Payton Medich of Statesville; sister, Sandy Gaither Johnson (Ron) of Statesville; and two nephews, Brian Johnson (Susan) and Michael Johnson (Theresa).

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Oakwood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Peachtree, Autumn Care and Hospice caregivers along with the members of the Shut In Ministry at Broad Street UMC.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County or Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
We at autumn care loves him so much he had the sweetest little smile that would melt your heart he will be missed dearly.Rest In Peace Champ
Vickie Garris
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved