Charles Robert Snead
1932 - 2020
Charles Robert Snead

SALTVILLE, Va.

Charles Robert Snead, age 88, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to trout fish and groundhog hunt. Charles retired from the U.S. Gypsum Plasterco Plant in Saltville, Va. He enjoyed raising his cattle, hogs, and tending his garden.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Sally Snead; son, George Snead; daughter, Deborah Snead; four brothers, John, Thurn, Raymond, and Gene Snead; one sister, Mable Murdock; and one granddaughter, Melanie Snead.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years of marriage, Marie Snead; four sons, Clifford, James, Edward (Kimberly), and Michael Snead and wife, Annette; one daughter, Erma Prater and husband, Robert; eleven grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Sunday September 13, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Prater officiating. The entombment will be following at the Mount Rose Mausoleum. The family will be receiving friends from 11 until 12 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Charles Robert Snead Family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
D R Henderson Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
D R Henderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA 24370 0000
(276) 496-4441
