1/
Cordia Jones Davenport
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Cordia Jones Davenport

October 31, 1934 - September 4, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Cordia Jones Davenport, age 85, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn.

She was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late Eubert Jones and Myrtle Havens Jones and was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robert "Bob" Davenport; her son, Charles Robert Davenport Jr.; brother-in-law, Tommy Davidson and sister-in-law, Lois Jones. She worked at Wilkinson Mill, the Town of Chilhowie, Smyth County Court house and along with her husband owned and operated D and D Construction. She was a member of the Mount Pleasant Union Church in Saltville and enjoyed traveling with her husband Bob.

Survivors include her children, Dickie Davenport and wife, Beth; Debbie Lee and husband, David, Patty Davenport and Joe Alexander; brothers, James Eubert Jones and wife Lucy, William Onice Jones; sisters, Lou Vivian Davidson, Shirley Gray Blevins and husband, Bill, Frances Irene Henderson and husband, Rudy; grandchildren, Daniel Scott Robbins and wife, Celeste, Kamiah Widener and husband, Cody, Sierra Davenport and Ryan Johnston, Colby Davenport; great-grandchildren, Porter Robbins and Poppy Robbins; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Lebanon UMC Cemetery in Chilhowie with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. We ask that social distancing guidelines are followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church, 172 Apple Valley Road Chilhowie, VA 24319 or to the Ballad Hospice House 280 Steeles Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Davenport family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lebanon UMC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
Debbie and family, I’m deeply saddened to hear about Cordia’s passing, I loved her and enjoyed taking care of her, she will definitely be missed. Praying that God gives you comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time. God Bless You All.
Revonda Welch
Friend
September 5, 2020
Cordia and Bob were salt of the earth people. They were caring friends and were especially good to my wife when she lost her father while we were visiting them in Wyoming in 2004. Rest in peace ol' friend.
Dan Call
September 5, 2020
Praying for the family. May God bless and comfort you.
Glenn &Janie McGlocklin
Friend
September 5, 2020
Debbie, Patty, Dickey and families,
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your precious mother. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. May God surround you with comfort and peace in the days ahead.
The Wyatts
David, Connie, Josh, Lauren, Dara and Max
Connie Wyatt
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry Debbie I know she hadn't been well for awhile prayers for you and your family I miss you
Linda Rector
Friend
September 5, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family & Friends..She would be related to my Foster Morher,..Lillian McAllister Bise...I am sure she is named after my Great Aunt..Cordia McAllister Jones...ty..
Marvin H Bise-Phibbs
Family
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear this, thoughts and prayers are with the Family
Anna Lee French
Friend
September 5, 2020
RIP CORDIA YOU WILL BE MISSED LOVED U DEARLY ALSO YOUR 3 CHILDREN
Grethel Taylor
Family
September 5, 2020
She was a wonderful lady. She will be missed by many. So sorry for the loss of such an amazing person. David and I will be praying for the family.
Chasity Combs
Friend
