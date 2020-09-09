1/
Dale Alexander
Dale Alexander

February 4, 1950 - September 5, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Dale Alexander, 70, of the Hidden Valley community, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and was of the Baptist faith. Dale enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator and was an excellent mechanic. He loved traveling with his family especially taking trips out west.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ballard and Kathleen Alexander; son, Gregg "Bob" Alexander; eight brothers, sisters; and his father-in-law, Denton Kestner.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kestner Alexander; nieces, Makayla Nunley and Jessica Fleenor; brother, John Alexander; sisters, Mary Ellen Cassidy and Sue Alexander; several other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lisa Kestner and fiancé, Jimmy Armes; mother-in-law, Ruth Kestner; and close friends, Bill Martin, Gene Martin, Rodney Martin, Don Kimberlin, Patrick Farmer, Robert Armes, Derek Armes and Adam Randolph.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will also be receiving friends any time at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Alexander.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 East Main Street


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
