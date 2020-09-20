1/
Daniel Hilliard
Daniel Hilliard

June 15, 1962 - September 16, 2020

Daniel Hilliard, age 68, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence.

Daniel was born on June 15, 1952, in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a son of the late Joe and Helen Hammitt Hilliard. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, where he was a lifelong mechanic of Daniel and Sons Auto Repair. Mr. Hilliard was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Faye Watson Hilliard; his two children, Daniel Hilliard and wife, April, Angie Blevins and husband, Scott; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hilliard and Ronnie Hilliard; sisters, Georgia Tolbert and JoAnn Dillard; grandchildren, Kayleb Hilliard of the home, Kayla Hilliard (his baby girl) and husband, Corey, Austin Hilliard and Mercedes, Megan Thrift and Chris, Zachary Thrift and Trinity, Miranda Thrift and Charles, Gabriel Rouse, Christian Rouse, Lathum Estep, D. J. Hilliard; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Remy, Paisley, Charles (Boogy), Brady, and Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 4 p.m., in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Adams officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral HOme

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering how Papa made us laugh those memories will always be with us so we can have happy thoughts knowing Papa is safe and not suffering we all love him with all our hearts and always will
Helen Bartelson
Grandchild
