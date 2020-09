DeeAnna WoodsJune 8, 1946 - September 6, 2020MARION, Va.DeeAnna Woods, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late June Wood and Mae Stone Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Buddy Hess and her sister, Judy Harner. She was of the Baptist faith and was an amazing seamstress.Survivors include, her son, Anthony Mark Hess and wife, Polly; her brothers, Charles "Pete" Wood, Rick Wood, and Jack Wood; her grandchildren, Brittney Nicole Scott, Chasity Hess, Kaitlyn Allen, Christine Dulling, and Katie Buchanan; and great-grandchildren, Allysen, Elias, Myles, Zelda Rose, & Cooper.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com . Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.Bradley's Funeral Home938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354