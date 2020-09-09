1/2
DeeAnna Woods
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeeAnna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeeAnna Woods

June 8, 1946 - September 6, 2020

MARION, Va.

DeeAnna Woods, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late June Wood and Mae Stone Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Buddy Hess and her sister, Judy Harner. She was of the Baptist faith and was an amazing seamstress.

Survivors include, her son, Anthony Mark Hess and wife, Polly; her brothers, Charles "Pete" Wood, Rick Wood, and Jack Wood; her grandchildren, Brittney Nicole Scott, Chasity Hess, Kaitlyn Allen, Christine Dulling, and Katie Buchanan; and great-grandchildren, Allysen, Elias, Myles, Zelda Rose, & Cooper.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA 24354
(276) 783-1019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Suits
Classmate
September 7, 2020
Mrs Wood was a great Lady she will be missed
Renee Eller
Coworker
September 7, 2020
Sorry to hear about Dee Anna. Praying for the family
Linda Jennings
Friend
September 7, 2020
DeeAnna was a sweet lady. All of you are in my prayers.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
Gary and I are so sorry to hear about DeeAnna. Prayers for comfort for you all.
Anita and Gary Hawthorne
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved