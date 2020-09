Della Reese WhiteDecember 28, 1959 - September 8, 2020Della Reese White, age 60, of Roanoke, Va., left the earth on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.She was born in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Willie and Sue White and sister of Connie White and Mozell White. She was employed by AEP Appalachian Power. Ms. White donated her body to Roanoke for Science.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com