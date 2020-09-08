Dewey Lester Kiser
ABINGDON, Va.
Dewey Lester Kiser, age 94, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He had been a resident of Abingdon since 1986; having moved from Hurley, Va. During his working years, he was employed as a heavy equipment operator mostly with the Race Fork Coal Company. He served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Dewey was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, faithful friend, and he wore a smile that brightened any place that he entered.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Musick Kiser; father, Beverly B. Kiser; wife, Edith Blakenship Kiser; daughter, Patricia Kiser Mounts; son-in-law, Ted Osborne Jr.; brothers, Lonnie Kiser and Elmer Kiser; sisters, Rousie Musick, Ollie Wilson, Vennie Musick, Fonnie Duty, Karmie Farmer, Magalean Musick, and Novella Thompson.
Dewey is survived by his daughter, Judy Kiser Osborne of Grundy, Va.; grandsons, Pete Osborne of Grundy, Va., Brent Osborne of Mechanicsville, Va., Brad Osborne of Blacksburg, Va., and Patrick Mounts of Cedar Bluff, Va.; great-grandson and great-granddaughter Grayson and Avery Osborne of Mechanicsville, Va.; sisters, Irene Musick, Shirley Sykes and Elladean Musick all of Abingdon, and Bonnie Breeding of Littlestown, Pa.; several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Pete, Brent, Brad and Grayson Osborne, Patrick and James Mounts, David Sykes, Mike Sykes, Frederick Thompson and Mark Thompson will serve as casket bearers. Honorary bearers will be Willis, Clyde, Larry, Gerald, and James Kiser, Dennis Farmer, Ronnie Kingsley, Dewey Davis, Doug Melvin, Ricky Matney, Will Harrison, and Terry Looney.
To honor Dewey's service to our country, graveside military rites will be performed by the Army National Guard and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard.
