Don E. Yontz
June 20, 1940 - September 14, 2020
PALM HARBOR, Fla.
Don Ellis Autry Yontz, age 80, passed away on September 14, 2020, in Palm Harbor, Fla.
He was born in Saltville, Va., on June 20, 1940, to the late Nelia Shortt and Garland Thomas Yontz. He was the 4th of 7 children. Don lettered all four years in both high school (Saltville Shakers) and Concord College football & track. Many of the records set by Don still stand today. Don enjoyed the game of golf tremendously as well as fly fishing. Don was approached by several NFL teams. However, he chose to continue with college, raise his family, & focus on a business career. Don was HR manager with DuPont and Mohasco Industries before starting his own business, Human Resource & Quality …a HR & mgmt. consulting firm.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Nelia S. and Garland T. Yontz; and two brothers, Neil Yontz and Fred Yontz.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; three children, Cynthia Yontz of Abingdon, Va., Rob Yontz (Shannon) of Olympia, Wash., and Bill Yontz (Ruth) of Raleigh, N.C.; two brothers, Warren Yontz (Marlene) of China Grove, N.C., and Dale Yontz (Wynette) of Wytheville, Va.; two sisters, Doris Falter (Dennis)of Raleigh, N.C., and Joy Cole (Jack) of Abingdon, Va.; Don's stepson, Scott Wharton of Clearwater, Fla.; granddaughter, Carley Yontz (Rob's daughter) of Costa Mesa, Calif.; granddaughter, Brooke Wharton (Scott's daughter), at University of Alabama; and Betty Soyars Eades, the mother of Don's children, of Abingdon Va.
Graveside services will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Rose Mont Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Everyone is welcome to have a fellowship after the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Don Ellis Autry Yontz family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.