Dr. Edward E. "Gene" Rorrer Sr.
Dr. Edward E. "Gene" Rorrer Sr., age 88, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1932, in Squire, W.Va. He grew up in Coeburn, Va. and graduated Coeburn High School in 1950. He attended Hiwassee College in Tennessee, Union College in Kentucky, and the University of Richmond, Va. Gene graduated dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force for two years in Greenham Common AFB in Berkshire County, England.
He was a talented artist and an avid sport fan. Gene travelled many years and many miles to see his beloved University of Richmond Spiders football and basketball. He practiced dentistry in Harrisonburg, Va. for 20 years. He spent 20 years with the Virginia Department of Health in Washington County. He lived in Abingdon, Va. since 1982.
He served as president of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Dental Society and was a lifetime member of the Virginia Dental Society, the Southwest Virginia Dental Society, and the American Dental Association.
In Harrisonburg, Va. he established the first hospital dentistry program at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. Dr. Rorrer donated the equipment necessary for providing dental care for children who were emotionally or physically unable to receive dental treatment in a traditional office setting. In those days before children specialists were available in rural areas Dr. Rorrer provided that service in Rockingham County for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. Rorrer Sr. and Clara Rorrer; son, George Stanley Rorrer; brother, Robert Rorrer Sr.; and sister-in-law, Lola Harrison.
Gene is survived by his wife of 59 years, Glenda S. Rorrer; son, Edward E. Rorrer Jr. of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Patricia Rorrer Raynes and husband, Chuck, of Dublin, Va.; brother, Thomas W. Rorrer Jr. and wife, Jackie, of Fredericksburg, Va.; two grandsons, Matthew Raynes and wife, Nikki, of Blacksburg, Va. and Chandler Raynes and fiancée, Liz Spingola, of Alexandria, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Riley Raynes.
He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Thomas Stanley Sr. and wife, Deanna, of Coeburn, Va., Dennis Stanley and wife, Susan, of Halifax, Va.; Dale Stanley and wife, Donna, of Coeburn, Va.; and Dan Harrison of Macon, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Scheerer and husband, Buddy, of Bristol, Va. and Becky Rorrer of Lexington, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held at a later.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
