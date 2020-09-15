Ernest Lee "Bob" Fraley
March 25, 1940 - September 11, 2020
Ernest Lee "Bob" Fraley , 80, of Bristol, Va., went to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on March 25, 1940, a son of the late Kathleen Neal. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Fraley.
Ernie could not wait to see Jesus. He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany for three years and loved his time while serving. He was a member of Fellowship Chapel and loved his church.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Edythe Fraley; two sisters, Debbie Taylor and Janey Peters; two brothers, Ronnie and Johnny Neal; and very special loving helpers, Mary Bell Hatt, Miranda Sams, Angie Sams, and Kim and Scott Bradley. In addition to family, he is survived by many wonderful friends, Joseph Harper, Gary Hobbs, Jefferson Pierce, Jeff Oliver, Fred Baker, Allen Faidley, Leon Stanley, and Billy Worley.
Due to COVID -19 and loving family members, services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Ballad Cancer Care of Bristol, 349 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Fraley and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, Va., phone (276) 669-6141.
