Fayrene Tiller
Fayrene Tiller

September 6, 1941 - September 6, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Fayrene G. Tiller "Maw Tiller", age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Fayrene had many different names to many different people. She was Nana, Maw Tiller, Precious, and Mom. Maw Tiller was a dispatcher for the Russell County Sheriff's Department for 20 years. When she was not working, she loved her family and spent hours on the phone probably eating a bag of Lays potato chips, talking to her friends. Fayrene loved her Lord and enjoyed listening to Southern and Bluegrass Gospel. Maw Tiller was a huge influence in many lives and her absence will be felt by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. "Doc" Tiller; parents, James and Elma Mae Barnhart; brother, John Calvin "JC" Barnhart; and daughter, Sheila "La" Tiller.

Fayrene is survived by her daughters, DeVee Tiller, and Deirdre Frazier and husband, Steve, all of Abingdon, Va.; special sister-in-law, Barbara Barnhart; grandson, Jacob Snead and significant other, Madeline Holloway, Abingdon, Va.; nieces, Jennifer Dye, Honaker, Va., and Angela Barnhart, Honaker, Va.; step-granddaughter, Dana Frazier Cornett; step-grandchildren, Ryland and Mia Cornett, Abingdon, Va., a loving family of nieces and nephews and friends; and special fur baby, Chloe Bella.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9 , 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel, with Brother Eddie Gobble officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Russell Ketron Cemetery in Lebanon, Va.

To share memories of Fayrene G. "Maw" Tiller, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Fayrene's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354-3131
(276) 783-7107
