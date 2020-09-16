Frances Elizabeth Eller Blankenbeckler
November 20, 1931 - September 14, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Frances Elizabeth Eller Blankenbeckler, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
She was born in West Virginia to the late Oscar Carter and Hattie Doss Carter and was preceded in death by her first husband, Earnest Eller; her brother, Robert Carter; son-in-law, Sam McVey; mother-in-law, Rebecca Eller; many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Frances was the sweetest, kindest lady to everyone. She loved church and her church family at Macedonia Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. She was a very hardworking lady, having worked at Bonham Brothers, Buster Brown, Hampshire, Visador and as a homemaker. She loved to sew and help others. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother in law and friend. She truly loved her family and was the backbone of it. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, James Blankenbeckler; daughters, Rita Eller McVey and Anita Eller Turley and husband, Kenneth; brother, Tommy Carter and wife, Judy; sisters, Doris Corbeil and Gladys Spencer; grandchildren, Tommy Turley and Renita Turley; great-grandchildren, Kourtney and Billy Jones, Wayne Turley and Hannah Thomas, and Kainan Biller; great great-grandchildren, Everly Jones and Olivia Turley; best friend, Shirley Lowe; three stepsons, Jimmy, Darrel, and David Blakenbeckler; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller and the Reverend Joey Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. prior to services at the Macedonia Baptist Church.
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the family of Frances Blankenbeckler.
