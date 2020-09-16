1/1
Frances Elizabeth Eller Blankenbeckler
1931 - 2020
Frances Elizabeth Eller Blankenbeckler

November 20, 1931 - September 14, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Frances Elizabeth Eller Blankenbeckler, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

She was born in West Virginia to the late Oscar Carter and Hattie Doss Carter and was preceded in death by her first husband, Earnest Eller; her brother, Robert Carter; son-in-law, Sam McVey; mother-in-law, Rebecca Eller; many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Frances was the sweetest, kindest lady to everyone. She loved church and her church family at Macedonia Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. She was a very hardworking lady, having worked at Bonham Brothers, Buster Brown, Hampshire, Visador and as a homemaker. She loved to sew and help others. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother in law and friend. She truly loved her family and was the backbone of it. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, James Blankenbeckler; daughters, Rita Eller McVey and Anita Eller Turley and husband, Kenneth; brother, Tommy Carter and wife, Judy; sisters, Doris Corbeil and Gladys Spencer; grandchildren, Tommy Turley and Renita Turley; great-grandchildren, Kourtney and Billy Jones, Wayne Turley and Hannah Thomas, and Kainan Biller; great great-grandchildren, Everly Jones and Olivia Turley; best friend, Shirley Lowe; three stepsons, Jimmy, Darrel, and David Blakenbeckler; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller and the Reverend Joey Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. prior to services at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the family of Frances Blankenbeckler.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, Va,


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
SEP
16
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA 24319
(276) 646-9035
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie

September 15, 2020
One of the best women I knew. Will miss you and love you much. Rest in Peace sweet lady!
Love, Deena
Deena Barron
Friend
September 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Willie and Sandy Lowe
Willie Lowe
Family
September 15, 2020
We always thought the world of Frances. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Libby Suits
September 15, 2020
Rita I'm so sorry for your loss. I love you. Love Pat Steffey
Patricia Steffey
Friend
September 15, 2020
I don’t think I ever saw Frances without a smile. She was always the most pleasant person. She was the same every single time you ran into her. Rita and Anita, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. My condolences to her entire family.
Judy Stamper
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
I sure loved this lady. She was such a dear friend to me. When I first got sick she sent me a card just every few days. I am sorry for your lose, but you know she is enjoying that new body. We will be with her before long. Let me know if there is anything I can do to help. Only Our Good Lord can give you the Grace and Comfort to get through this. You have my prayers.
Ruth Anderson
Friend
September 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Frank,I always loved her I'll be praying for you all Rita and Anita,love you both.
Dewey and Nancy Hammons
September 15, 2020
She loved and took such good care of James. She will be missed.
Minnie Jones
Family
September 15, 2020
Uncle James, I’m so sorry to hear about Frances passing. The two of you had a long and happy life together. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Emma Whitt
September 14, 2020
Rita , Anita, and James so sorry to hear about Francis passing , we know where she is at and we are going to miss her at Church , keep the Faith we will get to see her again.
TOMMY & Sue Gentry
Friend
