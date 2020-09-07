1/1
Frankie Winters
1951 - 2020
Frankie Winters

July 22, 1951 - September 5, 2020

Frankie Winters, 69, of Damascus, Va. passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. following a sudden massive stroke. He was a native of Washington County, Va. and was a son of the late Charles and Annis Winters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobart Winters and Albert "Tooty" Winters.

He had lived in Chilhowie, Va. for several years prior to moving back to Damascus, Va. where he made his home with this sister and brother-in-law, Evon and Homer Wilson, since 2012. Frankie worked for Mid Mountain Foods. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working outdoors, and was a huge Virginia Tech and Washington Redskins fan. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one sister, Evon Wilson and her husband, Homer, of Damascus, Va.; one brother, Randy Winters of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va., with Pastor Robby Coggins and Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the health and safety of those in attendance at the graveside service, CDC guidelines will be required including the use of wearing a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Winters and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA 24236
(276) 475-3631
