Garry Lee Boling
July 5, 1951 - September 12, 2020
Garry Lee Boling, 69, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was originally from Bristol, Tenn., and was a 1969 graduate of Sullivan East High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Barbara Boling of Bristol; brother, Lee Franklin Boling Jr. of Bristol; and brother-in-law, Talmadge Collins of Bristol.
He is survived by his children, Laurel Westall of Greenback, TN, Heather Rippetoe of Morristown, Tenn., and Jerico Boling of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Briley Westall of Greenback, Tenn., Nathan Rippetoe of Morristown, Tenn., and Rachael (Cory) Sigler of Morristown, Tenn.; brother, Michael (Brenda) Boling of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Debbie Collins of Bristol, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Per Garry's request, there will be no formal service. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
.