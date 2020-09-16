1/
Garry Lee Boling
1951 - 2020
Garry Lee Boling

July 5, 1951 - September 12, 2020

Garry Lee Boling, 69, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was originally from Bristol, Tenn., and was a 1969 graduate of Sullivan East High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Barbara Boling of Bristol; brother, Lee Franklin Boling Jr. of Bristol; and brother-in-law, Talmadge Collins of Bristol.

He is survived by his children, Laurel Westall of Greenback, TN, Heather Rippetoe of Morristown, Tenn., and Jerico Boling of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Briley Westall of Greenback, Tenn., Nathan Rippetoe of Morristown, Tenn., and Rachael (Cory) Sigler of Morristown, Tenn.; brother, Michael (Brenda) Boling of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Debbie Collins of Bristol, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Per Garry's request, there will be no formal service. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maryville Memorial Funeral Home
610 Washington Street
Maryville, TN 37804
September 15, 2020
Dear Boling family,
I graduated with Garry from Sullivan East. We had our 50 year reunion last year and he was able to come. I'm so glad he got to come be with us. It was great to see him again. I'm so sorry for your loss, and will keep your family in my prayers.
Sheila Buchanan
