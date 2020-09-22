George F. Helms III
September 10, 1930 - September 19, 2020
George F. Helms III, 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Bristol, Va., on September 10, 1930, a son of the late Frank and Novella Helms.
He was a life long resident of Bristol and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. George was the owner and operator of Helms Candy Company in Bristol for 67 years. He loved antique cars, RV traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Early Ford V8 Club and Antique Automobile Club of America. He was of the Baptist faith.
George is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Helms; one daughter, Deborah H. Smith and her husband, Randy, of Bristol, Tenn.; two sons, George F. "Buzz" Helms, IV and his wife, Kristie, of Bristol, Va., and Mark R. Helms and his wife, Genia, of Bristol, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, George Franklin Helms, V, Lindsey Ashby and her husband, Brandon, Tyler Smith, Devon Correll, Grace Helms, Elliott Helms, and Dylan Helms; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Ashby and Taylor Ashby; one brother, Clarence F. Helms and his wife, Sarah, of Floral City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Clarence Helms officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the U.S. Army National Guard and the V.F.W. conducting military graveside rites. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am Friday.
For the safety of all those in attendance at the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, including the use of face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
Mr. Helms and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
