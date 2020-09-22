1/1
George F. Helms III III
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Helms III

September 10, 1930 - September 19, 2020

George F. Helms III, 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Bristol, Va., on September 10, 1930, a son of the late Frank and Novella Helms.

He was a life long resident of Bristol and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. George was the owner and operator of Helms Candy Company in Bristol for 67 years. He loved antique cars, RV traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Early Ford V8 Club and Antique Automobile Club of America. He was of the Baptist faith.

George is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Helms; one daughter, Deborah H. Smith and her husband, Randy, of Bristol, Tenn.; two sons, George F. "Buzz" Helms, IV and his wife, Kristie, of Bristol, Va., and Mark R. Helms and his wife, Genia, of Bristol, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, George Franklin Helms, V, Lindsey Ashby and her husband, Brandon, Tyler Smith, Devon Correll, Grace Helms, Elliott Helms, and Dylan Helms; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Ashby and Taylor Ashby; one brother, Clarence F. Helms and his wife, Sarah, of Floral City, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Clarence Helms officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the U.S. Army National Guard and the V.F.W. conducting military graveside rites. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am Friday.

For the safety of all those in attendance at the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, including the use of face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Helms and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, Va.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA 24201
(276) 669-6141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blevins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved