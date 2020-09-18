1/
George H. Odum Jr.
1944 - 2020
George H. Odum Jr.

August 24, 1944 - September 11, 2020

LEXINGTON, S.C.

George H. Odum Jr., 76 years old, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Bristol, Virginia, in 1944, he was the son of the late George H. Odum Sr. and Alva Odum. He was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Leonard.

George was the kind of person you normally would not find at home, but instead he spent most of his time at the hunt club he was President and Founder of. Most who knew him, knew him as "Crow" and knew that he would always answer his phone for anyone who wanted to talk. George always had a story about his life to tell that seemed to have you wrapped up in the middle of it. He loved everyone in his family and cared for his friends and their families just as much. He spent a large part of his time helping others, whether it was mowing someone's grass or helping one of the local churches with their annual fall hayride.

George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Odum; his children, Tammy Follmer (Gary) and Darby Odum (Melissa); grandchildren, Zach and Tim Follmer, Sean and Alexandria Odum, and Johnathon Withers; sister, Shirley Arnold (Bill); brothers, Guy Odum (Becky) and Chuck Odum (Teresa); nieces, Andrea Arnold Santrock and Lindsay Odum King; and nephew, Jonathan Arnold and their families.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Loved my friend George
Kimmett Lott
