Harriette Hargreave Massengill
February 5, 1938 - September 13, 2020
Harriette Hargreave Massengill, 82, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Oakmont at Gordon Park, on September 13, 2020. She adored her family, loved her friends and community. She was born in Tampa, Florida, on February 5, 1938. She graduated from Columbus High School, Columbus, Georgia and Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia. She earned a degree as a medical secretary and obtained a Real Estate license in North Carolina. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She always sowed the seed of the importance of education. During her life, she was active in the Gardening Club, Bridge Club, and Mahjongg group. She enjoyed playing tennis, dancing and loved to travel. Education was so important to her and she enjoyed constantly learning new things.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Raymond Massengill Jr., whom she married on December 20, 1957, and who preceded her death on December 6, 2002. Loving mother to the late Kimberly Seibert, Debbie (Mark) Cornett, Raymond (Mary) Massengill III, and Andrew (Mary) Massengill; adored grandmother of Carter Seibert, Jack Seibert; Tylor Cornett, Ryan Cornett; Emily Stubblefield (Aaron), Ellie Massengill, and Mia Massengill; Andrew (Amber) Massengill, Jordon Massengill, Thomas Massengill and Nathanial Massengill; cherished great-grandchildren, Donato Massengill and Felix Massengill, devoted daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Hargreave, dear sister of Andrew Hargreave, Peggy White and the late Beth Hargreave.
The Massengill family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home, Bristol, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. for family at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tennessee. The family is asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 9:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to the numerous home caregivers who have loved and cared for Harriette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, 701 Florida Ave., Bristol, TN 37620, or St. Anne's Catholic School, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201.
