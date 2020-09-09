Hattye S. Broady
September 2, 1935 - September 7, 2020
Hattye S. Broady departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harris-Anderson AME Zion Church Bristol, Va. Due to Covid-19 seating will be limited, the family encourages those attending to bring a chair.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com
or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
.
Professional service and care of Mrs. Hattye S. Broady and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.