Hattye S. Broady
Hattye S. Broady

September 2, 1935 - September 7, 2020

Hattye S. Broady departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harris-Anderson AME Zion Church Bristol, Va. Due to Covid-19 seating will be limited, the family encourages those attending to bring a chair.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice.

Professional service and care of Mrs. Hattye S. Broady and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. 1Cor.1:2-3
