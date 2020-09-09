1/1
Helen M. Fleenor
1932 - 2020
Helen M. Fleenor

August 20, 1932 - September 4, 2020

Helen M. Fleenor, 88, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born in Bristol, Va., on August 20, 1932, daughter of the late Herbert and Mandy Lambert Dutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman "Red" Fleenor; brothers, Raymond, Curtis and Harry; and sisters, Dorris Talbert and Patsy Monroe of Dallas, Texas.

Helen always tried to bring great joy to those around her. She exhibited immeasurable kindness and compassion, with a special awareness and sensitivity for the less fortunate. She was very humble and selfless. She was also entertaining, as she had a wealth of "sayings" and seemingly endless witty things to contribute. Helen dearly loved nature and gardening, animals and birds, and most especially her friends and family. She enjoyed working to make things beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. She was a wonderful cook, especially desserts that she made for holiday sharing. She loved children, carnival rides, and visiting new (or old, familiar) places. Being a lifelong resident of Bristol, she also had very dear neighbors. Many of her happiest hours were spent with her friends from the water aerobics class at the YMCA of Bristol.

Helen is survived by her son, Marcus Fleenor of Blountville, Tenn.; daughter, Shanna and husband, Gary Wallace, of Durham, N.C.; granddaughter, Britney Wallace of Durham, N.C.; sister-in-law, Joyce Kesner, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the entire Oakmont family as they truly created a loving home away from home for Helen.

A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Helen can be best remembered by planting a special flower or tree in her honor in your favorite spot. Those wishing to share additional memories may do so by visiting BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Fleenor and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201; ph. #: (276-669-6141).

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
