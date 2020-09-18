1/1
James David "Jim" McDevitt
1936 - 2020
James "Jim" David McDevitt

April 4, 1936 - September 16, 2020

James "Jim" David McDevitt, age 84, of Bristol, Va., was united with his Savior and loved ones on September 16, 2020.

He was born in Bristol, Va., on April 5, 1936. He was of the Baptist faith and a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. A proud military veteran, he served in the 7th Army Division and was stationed in Germany. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with a special group of friends. Those who knew Jim were blessed by his generous, kind, and loving spirit.

He worked with the Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc. for over 30 years. He was a Hospice Volunteer for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Lee McDevitt and Gene McDevitt; and sister, Loretta Birdwell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Louise McDevitt; son, David McDevitt; daughters, Sue Houck and husband, Bill, and Connie Williams and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Candace Williams, Luke Williams, and Sarah Houck; great-grandchildren, Emily Williams and Jayden Williams; and several nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Bill Houck officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.



Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Louise, I cannot begin to tell you how my heart hurts to hear if Jim’s passing. I was so blessed to share in his life and hug him as often as I could! I love you and I’m so sorry. He was truly a special man!
Vickie Taylor
Friend
