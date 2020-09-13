1/
James David Spencer

January 5, 1934 - September 11, 2020

James David Spencer, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., died peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Courtyards Senior Living in Johnson City, Tenn., after a lengthy illness. He was born on January 5, 1934, in Bonner Falls, Idaho, a son of the late Eugene and Nyra Spencer of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Spencer of Spokane, Wash.

Mr. Spencer proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from his military career in 1982. He was an avid golfer and his happiest moments later in life were spent playing golf with "The Herd" at the Bristol Country Club.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Spencer of Bristol, Tenn.; son, James D. Spencer Jr., of Los Angeles, Calif.; brothers, Rudy Spencer of Liberty Lake, Wash., and Bruce Spencer of Plummer, Idaho; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Per Mr. Spencer's wishes, a private burial will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Spencer and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
