1/1
James Homer Jenkins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Homer Jenkins Jr.

James Homer Jenkins Jr., 72, of Floyd, Va., passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. Jenkins; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Jenkins Sr.; and loving pet Tobie.

Survivors include family and friends. Jim's lifetime trade was a plumber. He was a very hard worker all his life.

Family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Floyd county humane society, P.O. Box 862 Floyd, VA 24091 or online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/donate. The family would like to thank Kindred at home for his care. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved