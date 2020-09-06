James Loyd "Doob" Maines
February 26, 1932 - September 2, 2020
James Loyd "Doob" Maines, age 88, of Bluff City, Tennessee completed his journey to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Cocke County, Tennessee on February 26, 1932. He served in the United States Navy and was a retired truck driver. James was of the Christian faith and was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church.
James spent most of his life in Bluff City. Being an avid Braves fan, he never missed a televised game. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and trucks and taking much pride in his home and land, this work made it look as though you were in Amish country!
Preceding James in death were his father and mother, Ferd Maines and Leota Maines Webster; a sister, Bernice Howell; and two brothers, Charles Maines and Doc Maines.
Left to cherish James's memory include his wife of 66 years, Betty Woods Maines; one son, James Douglas (Doug) Maines, of Bluff City; two grandsons, James Douglas Maines II and wife Lisa, of Lebanon, Va. and Dalton Maines, of Bluff City; his great-grandchildren, Conner and Keegan Maines, both of Bluff City and Caleb Howard, of Lebanon, Va.; one sister, Louise Koontz and husband Joe, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; and two brothers, Roy Maines and wife, Joyce, of Bluff City and Bud Maines and wife, Phyllis, also of Bluff City; and a sister-in-law, Glendora Scalf Maines, of Bluff City. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor James's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with Mr. Rocky Maines and Mr. Grant Foster, ministers, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jill Roberts. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. Active pallbearers will be Doug Maines, Douglas Maines, Dalton Maines, Ronnie Pierce, Charlie Woods and Rico Maines. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Koontz, Roy Rumley, Troy Rumley and Eddie Joe Woods.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Bunker Hill Christian Church, 490 Bunker Hill Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.
