1/1
Joann Tickle Scott
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Tickle Scott

Joann Tickle Scott, age 79, of Bland, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1941, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late John Daniel and Ruby Morehead Tickle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Lee Scott.

Joann attended the Byrnes Chapel Methodist Church, she enjoyed farming & was an avid Genealogists, having been active with the local Historical Society.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Smith of Bland, Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Katie Stafford, of Bland, Va., and Jason and Meranda Stafford, of Bland, Va.; nine grandchildren, Sara, Brandie, Logan, Haili, Joe, Caleb, Katie, Chris, and Hanna; one great-granddaughter, Rebecca, and many extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bland Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hoges Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until service time. Although flowers will be appreciated, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Bland County Fire Department and or to the Bland County Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservie.com.

The Highland Bland Funeral Chapel in Bland, Va., is serving the Scott family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bland Funeral Chapel Highland
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bland Funeral Chapel Highland
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Chapel Highland
302 Main Street
Bland, VA 24315 0000
(276) 688-3314
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bland Funeral Chapel Highland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved