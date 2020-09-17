Joe "Kyle" Pennington
January 10, 1958 - September 15, 2020
On September 15, 2020, Joe "Kyle" Pennington, loving husband and father of three children and two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 62.
Kyle was born on January 10, 1958, in McMinnville, Tenn., to Joe and Kathleen Pennington. In 1981, he received his Business Management degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and later a master's degree in transportation logistics. He worked for 25 years in the metals industry and finished his career as the President of Synalloy Metals. Kyle raised two daughters, Cara and Tristen, and one son, Colin. He was married to the love of his life, Charlette Rhea.
Kyle was a natural leader, generous, hilarious, and compassionate. He was passionate about helping those less fortunate than him, UT volleyball and football, antique shopping, his dogs, his children, and his grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Kathleen. He is survived by his wife, Charlette; his three children, Cara, Colin, and Tristen; his sisters, Janice and Genay; his brother, Kelvin; his stepchildren, Austyn, CJ, and Kelsey, his five nieces and nephews, and his 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Crain Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Flowers may be sent to High's Funeral Home, 101 College St, McMinnville, TN 37110, and charitable donations may be sent to The Omni Family of Services, a local foster and adoption agency, 545 Brandies Cir, Murfreesboro TN 73128.
There will be no service or visitation at High's. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.
