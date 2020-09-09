John Wesley McClintock
John Wesley McClintock Jr. of Richlands, Va., aged 93 years, died shortly after a fall at home on September 5, 2020.
Mr. McClintock was born in Jewell Ridge, Va., the son of the late John Wesley McClintock Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Elswick McClintock. After graduating from Richlands High School in 1944, he served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1944-46, in the Phillipines and in the initial post-war occupation of Japan. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1952. While in law school he met his wife to be, Elizabeth Jayn Christie, of Ronceverte, W.Va., she just having graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing. They were married in 1951.
Mr. McClintock was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richlands, Va., a former Mayor and Town Attorney of the Town of Richlands; former Director of The Richlands Area Industrial Development Corporation, which was instrumental in the location of Eastern Isles Corporation in Richlands; past Commander of the American Legion Post No. 138, Department of Virginia; past president of the Richlands Lions Club; life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; member of the Richlands Lodge No. 318, A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite 32nd deg. Mason; and was a Shriner, belonging to Kazim Temple, Roanoke, VA. He was also very proud of a Special Award received from The Salvation Army recognizing him as "A Lover of Children - Friend of Camp Joy".
Mr. McClintock began the practice of law in Richlands in July, 1952, and was extremely grateful to T.G. Shufflebarger and other older members of the Bar in assisting him in his beginning years of practice. He later formed a partnership with Donald R. Mullins, known as McClintock and Mullins. At various times, this partnership later included Roger Mullins, Susan Bundy, Robert M. Galumbeck, J. Wesley McClintock III and Patrick R. McClintock. Over the years, he was friends with the other members of the Tazewell County bar, admonishing them that before ever beginning research on a legal question to always first "Check the Code", which advice he is now leaving to the younger members whom he had missed telling. He had served as Substitute District Court Judge for the 29th Judicial Circuit Judge from 1994 until 2006, and was actively engaged in the practice of law for 67 years until retiring on October 1, 2019.
Mr. McClintock was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jayn Christie McClintock; his beloved son, David Burton McClintock, on September 3, 2020; his sisters, Constance McClintock Smith and Geraldine McClintock Jenkins; and his loyal and faithful friend and employee of 58 years, Billie Sue Keene.
Survivors include six remaining children, of whom Mr. McClintock was all extremely proud, and five of whom had obtained doctorate degrees in various professions. Having been assisted by most of his children before, during and after heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic, a friend commented "McClintock, I see why you had seven kids, one to take care of you every day of the week". Surviving him are J. Wesley McClintock, III of Richlands, Va., Mike McClintock, M.D. and wife, Fay, of Corbin, Ky., Samuel McClintock of Bel Air, Md., Steven McClintock and husband, Mike Crosby, of Columbus, Ohio, Dana Christie (Chris) McClintock of Richlands, Va., and Patrick R. McClintock and wife, Karen, of Richlands, Va.; five grandchildren, Michael McClintock, M.D. and wife, Katherine, Holly McClintock, Jenny McClintock, Erica McClintock and Amy McClintock; seven great-grandchildren, Mia McClintock, Maya McClintock, Olivia Lester, Noah McClintock, Liam McClintock, Carter McClintock and Nolan McClintock; two nieces, Jane Smith of Pounding Mill, Va., and Connie Jenkins Bennett and husband, Jerry, of Stedman, N.C.; and a special friend, Thomas A. Keene, III of Tazewell, Va.
Mr. McClintock often cited the following: "Flowers may wilt and wither, people grow old and die, but memories linger and life goes on. How futile the pomposity of the materialist and how blessed the sentimental soul who can see beauty in the simple things of life. The curtains are quickly drawn on the span of mortality. There is much lasting pleasure in the commonplace things, yet people torture themselves striving for hollow goals." ... or, more simply said, "Life is short - don't hurry, don't worry". Mr. McClintock was a great believer of the phrase "Blessed is he who hath found his work", and also had a saying displayed in his office which read "I am still learning". Another piece of advice which he wished he had paid more attention to was from his grandfather, Buena Vista Elswick, who had once said that if you ever wanted to succeed financially, have something growing while you are sleeping.
Mr. McClintock arranged donation of his body to the Virginia Anatomical Program for medical education and scientific study. At his request there will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Greenville, SC. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/greenville/ways-to-give