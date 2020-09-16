1/1
Jonathan Paul Worley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Paul Worley

August 9, 1929 - September 14, 2020

Jonathan Paul Worley, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Mizelle and the Rev. Darrell Pickel officiating. The committal will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Patrick Pentecost, Justin Pentecost, Bryan Booher, Michael Booher, J.M. Worley, Larry Worley, and David Cole. Military honors will be rendered by TN Army National Guard.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Committal
Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved