Jonathan Paul Worley
August 9, 1929 - September 14, 2020
Jonathan Paul Worley, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Mizelle and the Rev. Darrell Pickel officiating. The committal will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Patrick Pentecost, Justin Pentecost, Bryan Booher, Michael Booher, J.M. Worley, Larry Worley, and David Cole. Military honors will be rendered by TN Army National Guard.
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620