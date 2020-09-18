Kristine Ann Olson Harley
January 24, 1957 - September 15, 2020
Kristine Ann Olson Harley, age 63, born in Pittsburg, Pa., passed on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the home of her sister in the arms of her youngest son. Kris was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Harley of Bristol, Tenn.; her beloved father, Richard L. Olson Jr. of Bristol, Tenn; and her parents-in-law, B.L. Pap and Alice Harley, of Bristol, Tenn.
Kris attended the American Community Schools in Iran, Egypt, Lebanon and graduated from high school in Argentina. Before returning to the states to attend college, she spent the summer with her family in Ireland, all due to her father's carrier in the Diplomatic Corp. She attended Virginia Intermont and Radford College earning a B.S. in Nursing.
She served as a County Nurse for 36 years for the Virginia Public Health System, earning many certificates in advanced Nursing related to Public Healthcare.
Kris was a devoted wife and loving Mother, especially loving children. She worked weekends in the Pediatric Section at Bristol Memorial Hospital. In later years, she often stated, "My babies are having babies!"
She is survived by her two sons, Richard Linwood Harley and Nicholas Grant Harley; sister, Karen S. Olson Musick and husband, Henry; brother, Richard L. Olson III; and mother, Margaret H. Olson.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000, or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or at woundedwarriorproject.org
.
