Linda Gayle Carter
Linda Gayle Carter

Linda Gayle Carter passed away on September 10, 2020, with her family. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Julian Carter; two daughters, Cheryl Cantrell and Christy Carter, twin granddaughters; and her mother, Catherine Bell Meade.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Julia Steffey and husband, Lee, and Tiffany Carter; son-in-law. Mike Cantrell; grandchildren, Catherine Ensign, Nate Jones, Michelle Cantrell, Seth Farmer, Rachel Steffey, and Matthew Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Roslyn and Evelyn Jones; special first cousins, extended family, Luke Saferight, Brooke McFarland, Angie Hodge, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Linda Carter (aka) Wonder Woman was truly a Proverbs 31 virtuous woman. Linda attended the Bastian Church of God and the Bastian Union Church. Linda retired from working at The Alexander Lodge. Linda devoted her life to the Lord and to her family.

The family wishes to say a special thank you to the Legacy Hospice Caregivers and the special workers at the Kissito Nursing Home.

Funeral services were held 7 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Bastian Church of God with Pastor Cliff Bowman and Pastor Mitch Looney officiating. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. A committal service followed Tuesday, September 15, 2020. at the Kidd Cemetery.

Highland Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Carter family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bastian Church of God
SEP
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bastian Church of God
SEP
15
Committal
Kidd Cemetery
