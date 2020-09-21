1/1
Lloyd Blevins
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Blevins

March 2, 1961 - September 17, 2020

Lloyd William Blevins, age 59, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Duke University Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1961, a son of the late John and Mary Severt Blevins, and he lived most of his life in the Damascus-Bristol-Abingdon area. Lloyd was an employee for 34 years with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. working in Field Operations. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Christine Blevins, Joan Blevins, and Lorraine Blevins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Regina Goodson Blevins; daughter, Allison Channing Blevins; siblings, Melvin Blevins and wife, Louise, Peggy Holliday, Steve Blevins and wife, Connie, Johnny Blevins and wife, Cathy, and Terry Blevins; mother-in-law, Irene Childress; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Nancy Pruitt, Sis Pruitt, and Boyd Thweatt.

The funeral service for Mr. Blevins will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Sam Anderson, Tyler Blevins, Boyd Thweatt, Rick Monday, Mike Brammer, and Danny Riddle.

The funeral service may be viewed via livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: MJZTAZ.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:45 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Committal
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved