Lois Ann Hawkins
1947 - 2020
Lois Ann Hawkins

July 12, 1947 - September 14, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Lois Ann Hawkins, 73, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henderson Hawkins and Margie Swiney Hawkins.

Lois was a native of Elkhorn City, Ky., and had lived in Abingdon for the past 35 years. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved spending time with her horses and cattle farming in the company of her loving brother, Kenneth. Lois had spent many years working as a bookkeeper for the family business, Hawkins Coal Company.

Survivors include four brothers, Kenneth Hawkins, Bill Hawkins (Juanita), Jimmy Hawkins, and Harold Hawkins; one sister, Linda H. Proffitt (William L., Jr.); and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to a lifelong friend, Matt Barr; her caregivers, Mary McKenzie and Lisa Thomas, and also to Caris Hospice for the care shown to Lois.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 7 p.m., on Friday evening, September 18, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Gardens in Pikeville, Ky. Those attending the service are requested to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, face masks and social distancing practices are requested inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Hawkins.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Frost Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Johnson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
