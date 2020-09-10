1/1
Lorna Dare Conner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorna Dare Conner

Lorna Dare Conner, 91, of Meadows of Dan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Daniel Belcher and Arnold Conner; her parents, Rufus and Stella Mae Wood; siblings, Alden Wood, Claudine Belcher, and Joe Wood; and son-in-law, Buford Wood.

Lorna was a faithful member of Harris Chapel Church where she was the pianist until they could no longer have church inside. She had a strong Christian faith and desire to hear God's word preached. She enjoyed tending to her chickens and her flower gardens.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Fern Belcher; daughter, Rita Wood; grandchildren, Jodi Belcher, Jason Belcher, and Marcus (Alesa) Wood; great-grandchildren, Luke Hayes and Hannah and Kathryn Wood; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Neleen Wood; and sister, Ruth Martin.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Jonathan Conner Cemetery with Pastor Marcus Wood officiating. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA 24091-2321
(540) 745-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved