Lorna Dare Conner
Lorna Dare Conner, 91, of Meadows of Dan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Daniel Belcher and Arnold Conner; her parents, Rufus and Stella Mae Wood; siblings, Alden Wood, Claudine Belcher, and Joe Wood; and son-in-law, Buford Wood.
Lorna was a faithful member of Harris Chapel Church where she was the pianist until they could no longer have church inside. She had a strong Christian faith and desire to hear God's word preached. She enjoyed tending to her chickens and her flower gardens.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda Fern Belcher; daughter, Rita Wood; grandchildren, Jodi Belcher, Jason Belcher, and Marcus (Alesa) Wood; great-grandchildren, Luke Hayes and Hannah and Kathryn Wood; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Neleen Wood; and sister, Ruth Martin.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the Jonathan Conner Cemetery with Pastor Marcus Wood officiating. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the cemetery.
