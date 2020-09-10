1/1
Loveline McGrady
Loveline McGrady

Loveline McGrady, 82, of Indian Valley, passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus McGrady; parents, Howard and Gay Smith; and brother, Wayne Smith.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and George Stein and Lois and William Dooley; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Passarelli and Jeremy Dooley; great-grandson, Caleb Passarelli; sisters, Wanda Phillips and Brenda Poff; several nieces and nephews; and many cherished neighbors and friends.

Graveside service were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Poston officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Nursing & Rehab for their kindness and compassionate care of our mom during her last few years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery, c/o Vera Hall, 2128 Macks Mountain Road, Indian Valley, VA 24105.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA 24091-2321
(540) 745-2121
