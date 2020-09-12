Lucille P. Kilgore
January 30, 1933 - September 10, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Lucille P. Kilgore, age 87, passed on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in Creston, N.C. to the late Amon and Rosa Pope. Lucille was a member of Damascus Road Baptist Church and was an employee of Dixie Pottery for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kilgore; eight brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by four children, Treicia Byington of Abingdon, Va., Mike Kilgore of Abingdon, Va., Alan Kilgore of Abingdon, Va., and David (Michelle) Kilgore of Vinton, Va.; grandchildren, Jacob Rhoten, Wes Byington, Derrick Kilgore, Logan Kilgore, and Micha Kilgore; great-granddaughter, Kaylynne Kilgore; stepgrandchildren, Christy Davenport, Erica Holley, and Tiffany Rhoten; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Rosie, Lilly, Lorajean, Marshall, Kenny, and Sierra; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to MSA Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Jennifer Jonkers and her team of nurses: Santana, Tiphney, Valerie, and Carrie. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Lucille P. Kilgore is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
