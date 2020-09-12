Margaret Elizabeth Gray Ownbey
January 30, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Gray Ownbey, age 90, of Bristol, Va. went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Teresa Buchanan, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Margaret was born in Macon, N.C., to the late Stafford and Lillian Robertson Gray. Her father died when she was four, and her mother died when she was 10, so Margaret lived with her fifth-grade schoolteacher, Janie Shearin and her husband, Vivian, until she graduated high school. Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ownbey; her son, Stafford Alan Ownbey, who died in 1964 at the age of 15; her sister, Dorothy King, and brother, Ben Gray.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Teresa Buchanan and husband, David of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandsons, Russ Jackson of Ringgold, Ga., and Matt Jackson and wife, Emily, and her great-grandson, Cooper Jackson of Ooltewah, Tenn.; her brother, Wilbur Gray and wife, Jean of Ridgeway, Va.; sisters-in-law, Jo Gray of Martinsville, Va. and Inez Fletcher of Portsmouth, Va. and also several beloved nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a faithful member of Scenic Park Baptist Church, Bristol, Va., where she taught Sunday School and played the piano for many years. She had also worked at Remine Gobble Men's Clothing Store and Templeton Flower Garden.
The funeral services will be in the mausoleum of Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Gilbert officiating, Sunday, September 13, 2020, 2 p.m., with visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the mausoleum. We respectfully request that social distancing, wearing masks, and all CDC guidelines be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Scenic Park Baptist Church, P. O. Box 16186, Bristol, VA 24203-0186.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is severing the Ownbey family.