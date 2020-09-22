Margaret Louise Jaffee
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Margaret Louise Jaffee, age 95, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Valley Healthcare.
Margaret was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church. She was a military wife and accompanied her husband to duty stations around the world. She was a professional secretary and worked at the various locations where they were stationed.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Milton Jaffee; her parents, Jessie and Will Venable; sisters, Madeline Venable, Hazel Venable, and Hilda Williams; and brother, Ed Venable. She is survived by sister-in-law, Lita Weiss; and nieces, Lois Gayler, Carolyn Keesee, Rita Colley, and Evelyn Musselwhite.
Per Margaret's wishes, crypt side services at Mount Rose Cemetery; Glade Spring, Va. will be private.
For those wanting to remember Margaret in a special way, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice
