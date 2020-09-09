1/1
Melissa Hibbitts Mattes
Melissa Hibbitts Mattes

April 27, 1962 - September 6, 2020

Melissa Hibbitts Mattes, 58, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly at her home on September 6, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1962, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Ernest Kyle Hibbitts and Beulah Ann Deel Hibbitts.

Melissa was a 1980 graduate of Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, Virginia. She also graduated from Washington Business School of NOVA in Vienna, Virginia, and attended classes at Strayer University in Manassas, Virginia. Melissa worked for many years in healthcare, most recently at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, and she also had a love for animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jacob Mattes Jr. and sister-in-law, Anne Marie Mattes.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Ann Newman and husband, Joe Newman, of Bristol, Virginia; two sons, Carl Joseph Mattes and girlfriend, Elicia Slaughter, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Steven Andrew Mattes and wife, Jane Mattes, of Bristol, Virginia; grandchildren, Theron Tyler Newman and Hadley Taylor Newman of Bristol, Virginia; brother, E. Kyle Hibbitts Jr. and partner, Bruce Potts, of Front Royal, Virginia; uncle and aunts, Clyde Hibbitts, Jean Deel and Wilma Deel; and close cousins, Randall Lockhart and David Hibbitts.

The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Billie Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Hibbitts Family Cemetery in Grundy, Va.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
September 8, 2020
Wonderful women great heart, and religious conviction, a great friend I will always miss.
Larry Berthelson
Coworker
