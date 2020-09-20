1/1
Mona G. Owens Austin
1934 - 2020
Mona G. Owens Austin

Mona G. Owens Austin, age 86, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home in Johnson City.

Mona was born on July 18, 1934, to the late Thomas Gibson and Mary Jane Gaskill Gibson in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia in 1952.

She was an active member of Princeton Presbyterian Church.

Mona spent her career in legal services. She worked for 26 years as the legal assistant to the Honorable Glen M. Williams, United States District Judge for the Western District of Virginia. She retired in 2001.

In addition to her parents, Mona was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Leon Owens and Charles N. Austin.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah B. Bowser of Johnson City; son, Christopher D. and wife, Suzie, of Bristol, Tennessee; sister, Minnie Love Hauser of Highlands, California; her special caregiver, Stephanie Ferguson; and many extended family members.

Mona was buried at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia next to the love of her life Leon Owens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Princeton Presbyterian Church, (http://princetonjohnsoncity.org/contact/) in Mona's name.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Austin family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Austin family, (423) 282-1521.


Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN 37601
(423) 282-1521
