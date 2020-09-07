1/1
Nancy Lagran Moore
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lagran Moore

April 17, 1939 - September 5, 2020

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Nancy Lagran Moore, 81, a lifelong resident of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home.

Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for many years most recently with Mountain Masonry. She was a member of Blackwell Chapel United Methodist Church and will be remembered by her family as a wonderful caregiver to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Campbell and Eula Martin Moore; special nephew who was like her son, Blue Moore; brothers, Roy Glenn Moore, Norman Moore and David "Ike" Moore; sisters, Mildred Moore and Shirley Menzies; and brother-in-law, John Menzies.

Survivors include one sister, Virginia Tedder; one brother, Sherman Moore (Shelia); special niece who was like her daughter, Tammy Cook (Billy); nieces, Deborah Moore (Mike), Donna Sandefur (David), Cindy Robins (Robbie), Dean King (Edward) and Brooke Crosswhite (David); nephews, Randy Moore (Polly), Chris Moore (Robin), Gary Moore, Kirk Menzies (Gale) and John Campbell Moore; special great-nephews who were like her grandsons; Cambell Moore, Garrett Cook and Camden Crosswhite; one special great-grandson, Carson; and her daughter-in-law and wonderful caregiver, Mary Jane Moore.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Blackwell Chapel Cemetery in Meadowview, Va., with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Mike Moore, Randy Moore, Chris Moore, Cambell Moore, David Sandefur and John Campbell Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Steele, Jack Snavely, David Hill, George Hockett, Mike Hoback and Freddie Martin.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Nancy Moore can be made to Blackwell Chapel United Methodist Church, 8329 Blackwell Chapel Rd., Meadowview, Va., 24361.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Moore.

Frost Funeral Home

250 E. Main St


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:45 - 01:00 PM
Blackwell Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Blackwell Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24212
(276) 628-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frost Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved