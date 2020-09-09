Neal Stanley King Sr.
May 29, 1926 - September 6, 2020
Neal Stanley King Sr. age 94, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Thud Hill Farm, 214 Brushy Mountain Road, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. A social time will immediately follow with a meal being served. A private interment will follow at Speedwell United Methodist Church Cemetery. VA 24323.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.