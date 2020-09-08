Nola Catherine Coleman Skeens
February 13, 1938 - September 5, 2020
Nola Catherine Coleman Skeens, age 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Nola was born to Ferrell and Rosa Coleman on February 13, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Harold, Richard, James, Josh and Freddie Coleman; and her sisters, Georgia Boyd and Joan Tiller.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Billy Connell Skeens, and her daughters: Sandra (Greg) Clevinger, of Ashcamp, Ky.; Shenna (Michael) Massey, of Salem, Va.; and Dolly (Mark) McCall, of Penrose, N.C.; and her beloved grandchildren, Andy (Emily) McCall, Avery McCall, Cole Massey, Rachel Massey, and Jacob Massey. She adored her granddogs Cooper, Callie, and Cash Clevinger, Ginger and Sky Massey, and Ellie and Bandit McCall.
She is survived by her wonderful sisters: Berneice Elswick, of Vansant, Va.; Sylvia (Ronnie) Frank, of Pulaski, Va.; Grethel Frank, of Abingdon, Va.; Peggy (Bayne) Vandyke, of Abingdon, Va.; Regina (Jeff) Church, of Abingdon, Va.; Brenda (Teresa) Coleman, of Abingdon, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, whom she loved very much.
She was blessed to have the greatest caregivers in the entire world. She referred to these ladies as her angels here on earth, Regina Church, Brenda Coleman, Teresa Coleman, Donna Keene, Lindsey Stiltner and Addus Homecare.
If we could describe our mother she would be the perfect recipe. If you are reading this obituary, you have likely eaten either one of her famous homemade rolls or chicken and dumplings. She had many great recipes, but she was the greatest recipe ever written. The ingredients consisted of an abundance of love, running over and unable to be measured, handfuls of sugar that never lost its flavor, and heaping cups of laughter to heal the heart and soul. She had a passion for food, and it was her love language to everyone that passed through her doors.
She was dedicated to everything she did from attending Grundy High School and finishing her degree at Southwest Virginia Community College at 50 years old. She loved children and enjoyed serving them breakfast and lunch at Vansant Elementary School for 31 years. Before retirement, she served in the Buchanan County School system for years as a teacher's aide and substitute teacher. She was a lifelong member of the PTA, a leader for Girl Scouts of America, and a Virginia State Bowling Champion. She received many honors and awards for her service and commitment to these programs.
Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the races with them, watching their sporting events, family reunions, and Sunday morning breakfasts, sharing homemade biscuits and gravy. Everyone reading this knows that her home had an open invitation to anyone who needed to share a meal, a conversation or a warm bed to stay. Many people referred to her as their second Mom and some called her "the General" and everyone loved her cooking! She was not famous, but she deserved a gold medal for her rolls, stacked apple pies and chicken and dumplings!
She lived life to the fullest and after 82 years, she went into the arms of Jesus listening to Amazing Grace and held by her family. She will be missed beyond measure, but her memory will be a sweet fragrance for us all always and forever.
A special thank you to Sarah Johnson, NP, Dr. Kermit Gibson, Ballad Hospice Care, and Amedisys Home Health.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A song service will be conducted on Tuesday at 7 p.m. by Evangelist Mike Rife and Pastor Eddie Lindsey. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel with Steve McCoy officiating. A committal service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum No. 2. The family is hosting a reception on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the home in Abingdon. All are welcome.
