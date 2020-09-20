Peggy J. Johnson
Peggy J. Johnson, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following a brief illness.
She was born in Abingdon, Virginia, on August 1, 1934, to the late Luther Preston and Pauline Repass Johnson, and spent most of her life in the Abingdon area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Fred M. Johnson, in 2002.
Peggy was a graduate of William King High School ('51) in Abingdon and National Business College ('53), Roanoke. She was employed briefly at Bristol Steel and Iron Works and retired from Appalachian Power Company in Abingdon, after more than 43 years of service. She was a member of Abingdon Baptist Church for more than 70 years and enjoyed participating in the senior choir and various activities of the church. Most recently, she co-authored a book, Windows on the Life of Jesus, with Rev. Dr. Bill Bryan about the history and meaning of the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary of Abingdon Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson Catron and her husband, John, of Pfafftown, N.C.; son, Fred P. "Rusty" Johnson and wife, Sharon, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kara Johnson of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandson, Nathan Johnson of Knoxville, Tenn.; step-granddaughter, Rachel Catron-Felts of Pfafftown, N.C.; sister, Irene J. Meade of Abingdon, Va.; and numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted in the sanctuary of Abingdon Baptist Church on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Bill Bryan officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Kevin Able, Joel Brame, John Crigger, Ken Johnson, Randy Johnson, Mark Kidd, Mike Overstreet, Charlie Warren, and Michael Warren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Attendees are required to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Those who are unable to attend may view the recorded service from the church homepage at www.abingdonbaptist.org
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon Baptist Church Media Fund, 361 W. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, or the Historical Society of Washington County, 341 W. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210