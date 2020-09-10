1/1
Peggy Virginia Rutledge Nelson Trent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Virginia Rutledge Nelson Trent

June 25, 1931 - September 9, 2020

Peggy Virginia Rutledge Nelson Trent, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Christian Care Center. She was born on June 25, 1931, in Abingdon, Va., the daughter to the late Howard and Maggie McVey Rutledge.

Peggy had lived all her life in the Abingdon, Va., and Bristol, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Claude Nelson and her second husband, Charles Neal Trent. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Christerine Gobble, Tom Rutledge, Varnetta (Juanita) Miller Reynolds, Grace Eleanor Rutledge, Ray Rutledge, and Mary Frances Hughes.

Peggy is survived by daughters, Nancy Eaton and Jackie Nidiffer; sons, Bobby Nelson and wife, Angela, Johnny Nelson (Bonnie Hall) and Ricky Nelson and wife, Edith; eight grandchildren, Angela McGee, Brian Eaton, Wendy Miller, Robert Nelson, Andy Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Joshua Nelson and Rickyta Leonard; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Childers officiating. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, Tenn.

Many thanks to Christian Care Center for the loving care provided to our mother, Peggy Trent. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved