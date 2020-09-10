Peggy Virginia Rutledge Nelson Trent
June 25, 1931 - September 9, 2020
Peggy Virginia Rutledge Nelson Trent, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Christian Care Center. She was born on June 25, 1931, in Abingdon, Va., the daughter to the late Howard and Maggie McVey Rutledge.
Peggy had lived all her life in the Abingdon, Va., and Bristol, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Claude Nelson and her second husband, Charles Neal Trent. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Christerine Gobble, Tom Rutledge, Varnetta (Juanita) Miller Reynolds, Grace Eleanor Rutledge, Ray Rutledge, and Mary Frances Hughes.
Peggy is survived by daughters, Nancy Eaton and Jackie Nidiffer; sons, Bobby Nelson and wife, Angela, Johnny Nelson (Bonnie Hall) and Ricky Nelson and wife, Edith; eight grandchildren, Angela McGee, Brian Eaton, Wendy Miller, Robert Nelson, Andy Nelson, Jonathan Nelson, Joshua Nelson and Rickyta Leonard; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Childers officiating. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, Tenn.
Many thanks to Christian Care Center for the loving care provided to our mother, Peggy Trent. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620